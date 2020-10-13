Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.36. 81,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.