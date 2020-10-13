Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,399 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $58.27.

