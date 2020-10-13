Brookstone Capital Management Sells 28,287 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 19,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,402. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

