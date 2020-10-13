Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 417.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

