Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 41,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,918. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

