Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.11.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.92. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5832884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

