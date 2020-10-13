Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.49. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

