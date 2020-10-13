Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 2.45% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,255,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 198,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,553. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

