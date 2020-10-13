Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 560,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

