Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,133. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

