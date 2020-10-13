Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$2.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.60.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.48. 522,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,480. The company has a market capitalization of $592.66 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

