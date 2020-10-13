Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $168.78.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

