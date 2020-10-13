Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €16.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($19.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €13.85 ($16.29). 2,336,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.