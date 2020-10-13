Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $60.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

CWST opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,192. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

