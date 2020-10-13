Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 50,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,710,000.00.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 7,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 496.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

