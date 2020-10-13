Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.65.
Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.66. 1,044,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,522. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270 in the last ninety days.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.