Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.65.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.66. 1,044,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,522. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.0629504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270 in the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

