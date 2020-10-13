CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $61.12. 298,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

