CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.17. 32,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $471.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

