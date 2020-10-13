CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,573.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,427.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

