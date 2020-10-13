CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,882. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

