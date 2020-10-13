CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.40. 55,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,052. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,571 shares of company stock worth $12,004,030. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

