CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,859. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

