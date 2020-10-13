CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $306,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in FedEx by 378.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.94. 83,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

