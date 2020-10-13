CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,568.43. 85,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,424.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

