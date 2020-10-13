CFO4Life Group LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 242,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.