CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,303. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

