CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 1,382,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

