CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock worth $124,889,056. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.14. 112,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.