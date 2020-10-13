CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

