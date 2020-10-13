Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 122,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 526,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

