Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHYHY. Bank of America cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Danske lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 4,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,739. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

