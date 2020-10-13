Christopher D. Clark Purchases 10,000 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 34,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,013. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

