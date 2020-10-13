Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

