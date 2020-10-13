Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
