Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.