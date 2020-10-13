Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 1,524,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

