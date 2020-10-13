Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Citigroup by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 73,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 58,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 127,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. 2,373,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.