Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,042 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,114,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

