Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.11. 730,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

