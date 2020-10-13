Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. 11,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

