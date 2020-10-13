Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VUG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.23. 54,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

