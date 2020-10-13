Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,590. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.