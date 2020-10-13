Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,805 shares of company stock worth $124,889,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

