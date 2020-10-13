Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.64. 191,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

