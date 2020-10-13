Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.