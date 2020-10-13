Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

NFLX stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.39 and its 200-day moving average is $459.89. The company has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.