Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $266.91. 209,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $1,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $3,871,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

