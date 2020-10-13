Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

