Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $23.50 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.