Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $23.50 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

