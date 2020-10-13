Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.79. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

