Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit