Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

